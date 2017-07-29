Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Infants school sports day

Skegness Infants School in 2007.
Skegness Infants School in 2007.
0
Have your say

Pupils are pictured at Skegness Infants School 10 years ago taking part in their annual sports day.

Twelve teams competed in 12 different activities.

Events included obstacle course, hurdles, bean bag races, and throwing.