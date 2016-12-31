RECENT NOSTALGIA: Honouring 28 years with the RNLI

Skegness Lifeboat Station paid tribute to Michael Clark in March 2004 when he was presented with the RNLI’s Certificate of Service to mark 28 years and five months with the institution, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

Mr Clark served as head launcher, shore helper and crew member and saw service on the inshore lifeboat as well as the all-weather lifeboats Charles Fred Grantham and the present boat the Lincolnshire Poacher.

He was presented with the certificate of service by station chairman Joel Grunnill who thanked him for his dedication to saving lives at sea.

During the 28 years’ service the Skegness Lifeboats saved 131 lives.

Joel Grunnill (left) is pictured with Michael Clark plus coxswain John Irving (second left) and station operations manager Pete Newsome (right).