RECENT NOSTALGIA: Global day at Skegness school

A global day was being held at the Richmond Primary School, in Skegness, 10 years go to celebrate a healthy school award.

Each of the year groups chose a country, and researched its food, dress, and religious cultures.

As part of personal, social, and health education lessons, the pupils were taught about global dimensions.

They were joined by some parents, who offered an insight into various countries.

Headteacher Anne Fisher said: “The day was very successful and I would like to thank those parents who gave talks about aspects of their country’s cultures.”