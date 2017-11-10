Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Ghoulish goings-on at heavy horse centre

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Great Steeping, 10 years ago.
Fancy dress, headless horsemen and fortune telling were the order of the day at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Great Steeping, 10 years ago.

A Halloween themed event was held at the centre to raise funds towards the horses’ welfare.

A variety of spooky costumes and games were enjoyed by many, including a special trapeze act and pumpkin themed ball game. A car boot sale and hook-a-duck provided further entertainment and there was also a barbecue.