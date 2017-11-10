RECENT NOSTALGIA: Ghoulish goings-on at heavy horse centre

Fancy dress, headless horsemen and fortune telling were the order of the day at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Great Steeping, 10 years ago.

A Halloween themed event was held at the centre to raise funds towards the horses’ welfare.

A variety of spooky costumes and games were enjoyed by many, including a special trapeze act and pumpkin themed ball game. A car boot sale and hook-a-duck provided further entertainment and there was also a barbecue.