RECENT NOSTALGIA: First day of school in Toynton All Saints

Here we see another group of little ones enjoying their first day at school 10 years ago.
The school in question this time is Toynton All Saints Primary School.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know?
Here we see another group of little ones enjoying their first day at school 10 years ago.
The school in question this time is Toynton All Saints Primary School.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know?
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.