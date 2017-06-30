RECENT NOSTALGIA: Environmental issues at festival

Beautiful World, Wonderful God was the theme of the of a schools’ festival at St Matthew’s Church, Skegness, 10 years ago.

The third annual event was attended pupils from Skegness Junior School and The Richmond School, Skegness.

They participated in a number of workshops during the day and made animal masks and learnt how the world was created and the environmental issues which threaten it.

The Rev Linda Bond, who organised the event, said: “It was very productive and a good time was had by all.”