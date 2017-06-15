RECENT NOSTALGIA: Council’s non-alcoholic cocktail party

Alcohol was the hot topic at Spilsby Youth Council 10 years ago this week when members learnt you can have fun without it.

The youngsters had great fun holding a non-alcoholic cocktail party and enjoyed following recipes and creating their own.

Youth support worker Lisa Ward said: “The cocktail party was a fun event for the young people which is part of the Staying Safe projects which are ongoing at the centre.

“The aim of the staying safe activities is to give young people factual information so they can make informed choices.”