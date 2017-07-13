RECENT NOSTALGIA: Celebrating award with sensory garden opening

Partney Primary School opened its sensory garden 10 years ago.

Children at the school enquired about the possibility of a quiet area in the school’s playground, and it was decided to create the facility.

Parents came in to help with developing the land, as much of it had to be flattened. The sensory garden offered different textured areas, perfumed plants, bird boxes, a sundial and a water feature.

Willow hedges, wind chimes and an area for insects and minibeasts also featured in the garden.

Gail McNeale, a healthy school assessor from Lincolnshire County Council, opened the garden.