RECENT NOSTALGIA: Caveman goes up against Mr Blobby

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170816-165721001
More action from the 2007 carnival.

Pictured here are those who took part in a fancy dress contest, with first place ‘caveman’ Joshua Hall, second place Bailey Pinkney as Mr Blobby and Reece Davidson was third as a hoopla dancer.