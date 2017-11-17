RECENT NOSTALGIA: Caravan site raises thousands for charity

Staff and holidaymakers at Tunny’s Tavern, on Tagg’s Caravan Site, in Wainfleet Road, Skegness, raised £5,700 for charity during the 2007 season.

Presentations were made 10 years ago at the caravan site to Ray Chapman from Skegness lifeboats and Vic Parrock from the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

There was £2,700 raised for Skegness lifeboats through a weekly raffle held at the caravan site between April and October. Bingo nights with Gordon West and the sale of Ambucopter themed items raised £3,000 during the same period.