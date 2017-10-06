Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Awards at Spilsby Youth Centre

Spilsby Youth Centre in 2007.
A presentation evening was held at Spilsby Youth Centre to honour the achievements of its members, 10 years ago.

Volunteering and Open College Network awards were presented to many of the young people at the centre.

Duke of Edinburgh field officer Beryl Clay assisted the youth centre’s members with their achievements and presented awards on the night along with Cath North, Lisa Ward, Helen Cragg, Ryan

Hinson and Sophie Ward.