RECENT NOSTALGIA: Another ‘marvellous’ Friskney Show

Friskney Show in 2007.

It was another ‘marvellous’ Friskney Show 10 years ago this week.

Organisers estimated more than 1,000 revellers descended on the village to enjoy the festivities.

“It was absolutely marvellous – a brilliant day,” said one of the organisers, Trish Hunter. “All the car parks were full, so we had to ask a farmer to use his field. There must have been in excess of 1,000 people.”

But not everything went to plan.

She added: “Unfortunately, no one wanted to take part in the F Factor talent show – there wasn’t anyone willing to stand up and make a fool of themselves!”