RECENT NOSTALGIA: 70s night raises thousands for children’s charity

A 70s night raised about £7,500 for the Round Table Children’s Wish charity at the Suncastle, Skegness, 10 years ago.

Organiser Adam Clark, 24, of Skegness, was thrilled with the event.

He said: “It couldn’t have gone better and it raised a lot more than I thought. It was perfect.”

Adam arranged for an impressive 70s-style dancefloor to be brought to the venue which was a real hit with revellers who were all wearing fancy dress.

A 70s disco and band, Night Fever, provided authentic hits and there was an impressive charity auction with prizes such as a shopping weekend in New York, a weekend at Centre Parcs and a Ferrari and Lamborghini race day, plus a raffle with a cash prize of £100 and a DVD surround sound system up for grabs.

Adam was extremely grateful to his mum Kanya Clark who provided a delicious Thai buffet.

The rest of the money came from ticket sales and people buying photos of themselves taken by a professional photographer.