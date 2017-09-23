Ranked eighth for staycations

Skegness has been ranked the eighth best seaside resort in the country for a ‘staycation’.

Credit card company Marbles analysed various data relating to UK coastal holidays to produce their top 40 ‘best seaside towns for a staycation’ in Britain.

Data included hotel and taxi costs, a beach score, the number of average rainy and sunny days, and the number of amusements, attractions, pubs, restaurants and fish and chip shops.

Skegness was beaten to the top spot by Southwold in Suffolk.

The other resorts, in order from second place, were: Bamburgh (Northumberland), Woolacombe (Devon), Tenby (Wales), Padstow (Cornwall), Folkstone (Kent), Beaumaris (Wales), Skegness, Salacombe (Devon) and Weymouth (Dorset).

Skegness’ highest score was for its fantastic beaches and low hotel costs, with its AirB&B costs and taxi prices also scoring well.