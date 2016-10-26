Guide to what’s on in the Skegness area, from October 26

There are some spooky goings on among this week’s list of what’s on in the Skegness area.

TODAY

Halloween Party and Skegness Eco Centre, 5.30pm - 7.30pm Halloween crafts, carved pumpkin competition, spooky (but not scary!!) woodland story time, campfire & toasted marshmallows - only £2 per person BQ, soup and refreshments available too. Call 07709 866614.

This Is My Life, a new free Art Exhibition at the Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm. The exhibition features the work of six prominent artists who all face challenges through various disabilities.

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle.meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

THURSDAY

Halloween events start at Skegness Aquarium. There is a fun packed weekend of themed games and activities planned, as well as a spooky sleepover on the night of 29th, where it won’t just be the sharks watching you sleep! Daytime activities include fancy dress, trick or treat bags, free Halloween glitter tattoos and crafts, with prizes to be won, hunt the bones tank quest and more. Call 01754 228200 for details.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm. Call

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Jazz Night, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm. Free entry.

Palms Tai chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

The Elvis Years, Embassy Centre, Skegness. 7.30pm.

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. From 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Halloween Ghost Hunt with Secret Hauntings, The Village Church farm, Skegness. 9pm – 2am Ticketed event. Email info@churchfarmvillage.org.uk or call 01754 766658.

Tony Christie: Golden Anniversary Tour, Embassy Centre, Skegness. 7.30pm.

Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome. Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am £4 Just come and enjoy

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.