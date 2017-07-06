Guide to what’s on in the Skegness area

THURSDAY

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

Skegnes Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Skegness Day Centre is holding a coffee morning, hosted by the U3A. Temple Spa, a lady selling handbags and facinators plus a lady doing nails, cakes, homemade jams and refreshments, tombola, raffle etc. Free entry, 10am to noon.

Rhythm of The Dance, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Tickets £24.50 for adults, and £15 for children.

The Lakes Festival with the Hoosiers, Sycamore Lakes, Burgh-le-Marsh, near Skegness, 1.30pm.

SUNDAY

The Barron Knights, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Tickets £20 for adults, and £10 for children.

Spilsby Show, Spilsby Recreation Ground, Ancaster Avenue, Spilsby, 10am.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Mr Fips Wonder Circus opens, Burgh Road, Skegness, 7pm

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

