Guide to What’s On in Skegness area

TODAY

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm, £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

Warren Dewitt, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, 8.30pm

THURSDAY

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Acoustic Music Night, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm

Live/Wire - the unique six-man tribute to rock music’s greatest band AC/DC - appear at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 8pm.

Skegnes Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Tea and coffee and social events.

Learn to dance ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Johnny Lodge, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, 8.30pm

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

‘Let’s Twist Again’ at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

Comedy night, Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, 6.30pm. £18 for adults, £16 for seniors. Book at www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk

SUNDAY

EBF Bowling Tournament, North Parade bowling greens, until June 9th

Sooty is back in a brand-new show for the whole family in The Sooty Show, the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 11a, and 2.30pm.

Family Fun Day at Spilsby Theatre. Bring toys, games, musical instruments and a picnic. 1pm to 3pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance, ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.