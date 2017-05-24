Guide to what’s on in Skegness area

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

Evonne Rivers, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 8.30pm

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Matt Ladz, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 8.30pm

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

Local Radio Day, Community Linx to broadcast live from outside RNLI Lifeboat Station, Tower Esplanade, Skegness.

One Night Of Queen, the Embassy Theare, Skegness, 7.30pm

Amanda, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 8.30pm

3Keys Moderist Weekender, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness.

Jazz Night and Easy Listening, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm

Skegnes Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Showaddywaddy, The Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Family Fun Day, Tower Gardens, 10am to 4pm

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

Charity Medieval Tournament, Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. There will also be stalls, BBQ, tea room and bouncy castle, Admission is £5 adults £3.50 child /OAP gates open at 10.45am -3.30pm for more information or to book a stall pitch please call Terena on 07899 815960 or visit them on Facebook or see their website www.northcotehorses.com

Ship Bar, Skegness, karaoke night, 4pm

MONDAY

Back in Time family fun day, supported by the Village Church Farm, Tower Gardens, 10am to 4pm

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.