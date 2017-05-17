Guide to events in the Skegness area

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

Skegness Day Centre is hosting a pamper evening tonight from 6pm until 9pm. £2 admission. Interesting stalls. Refreshments available.

Skegness Town Council. New Mayor to be appointed with presentations to current Mayor Coun Dick Edginton. Town Hall, North Parade, Skegness 7pm.

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Chapel St Leonards by-election to elect parish councillors. Voting at Village Hall.

Rich Hall’s Hoedown, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 8pm

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

The Carpenters Story, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Open Poetry & Spoken Word, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm

Skegness Musical Theatre Company presents Whistle Down The Wind, The Embassy Centre, 7.30pm.

Skegnes Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Beach clean, Skegness North Beach. Meet outside Xsite Skate Park, 10am.

1940’s Weekend, The Village Church Farm, Skegness

Medieval Weekend at Magdalen College Museum, St. John Street, Wainfleet. PE24 4DL, 10am to 4pm

Admission - £5 adults, accompanied children free

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

1940’s Weekend, The Village Church Farm, Skegness

Medieval Weekend at Magdalen College Museum, St. John Street, Wainfleet. PE24 4DL, 10am to 4pm

Admission - £5 adults, accompanied children free.

Babe, The Sheep-Pig, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 2pm

Ship Bar, Skegness, karaoke night, 4pm

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.