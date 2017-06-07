Gear up for events in Skegness area

TODAY (Wednesday)

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Skegness Round Table Charity Track Day at Cadwell Park race circuit near Louth, 7.30am to 5pm. Event in aid of Skegness Round Table Charities and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance. Passenger rides for donations available.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

A Night At The Oscars, a star studded performance by the Students of ‘The Lisa Jay Stage Institute’, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7pm

Live/Wire - the unique six-man tribute to rock music’s greatest band AC/DC - appear at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 8pm.

Skegnes Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Knights in Battle, the Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness.

A Night At The Oscars, a star studded performance by the Students of ‘The Lisa Jay Stage Institute’, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm ande 7pm

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

Knights in Battle, the Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness.

Open Gardens event in Bag Enderby, 2pm and 5pm. There are four participating gardensand a guided walk and talk through the village at 3pm. Entrance is £2.50 for adults, including the walk and talk, and children can come for free. Parking is on the grass in front of the church and there are teas and homemade cakes available on the lawn at Ferndale Manor.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.