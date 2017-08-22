GALLERY: Medieval horse tournament near Skegness pulls crowds

Horseback stunts, Cabbage ‘beheadings’, swooping eagles and sword-fights were just some of the sights enjoyed at a Spilsby fun day on Sunday.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre’s annual medieval tournament saw crowds of people turn out to the site off Sandy Lane.

Medieval event at Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. Mounted Skills of Arms. Terena Bolam. EMN-170821-095714001

They were treated to a variety of activities and displays - from have-a-go archery to demonstrations of mounted knights on their war horses, fire performances, equestrian vaulting and dog displays.

The annual medieval tournament helps to boost funds at the horse centre, which is a registered charity.

Medieval event at Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. Mounted Skills of Arms. EMN-170821-095747001

Medieval event at Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. Lucas Baker-Heath 7 using a bow and arrow, helped by Mark Berry. EMN-170821-095915001

Medieval event at Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. Equestrian Volting demonstration by Lincolnshire Equestrian Volting. Rhiannon Morgan. EMN-170821-095842001

Medieval event at Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. Mounted Skills of Arms. Laura Lomas. EMN-170821-095626001

Medieval event at Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. Mounted Skills of Arms. Terena Bolam. EMN-170821-095648001

Medieval event at Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. Mounted Skills of Arms. Laura Lomas. EMN-170821-095725001