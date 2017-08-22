GALLERY: Medieval horse tournament near Skegness pulls crowds

Horseback stunts, Cabbage ‘beheadings’, swooping eagles and sword-fights were just some of the sights enjoyed at a Spilsby fun day on Sunday.
Northcote Heavy Horse Centre’s annual medieval tournament saw crowds of people turn out to the site off Sandy Lane.
They were treated to a variety of activities and displays - from have-a-go archery to demonstrations of mounted knights on their war horses, fire performances, equestrian vaulting and dog displays.
The annual medieval tournament helps to boost funds at the horse centre, which is a registered charity.
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.