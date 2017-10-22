GALLERY; ‘Core’ blimey - apple event near Skegness attracts 850

The annual apple day held at Gunby Hall and Gardens proved to be extra ‘a-peel-ing’ this year - with a record number of visitors going.

Some 850 people enjoyed the various activities and displays last Sunday - which included 50 varieties of apples to sample, trade and craft stalls, and apple pressing. Visitors were also able to eat some apple-based treats at the on-site café including apple shortbread.

From left, Lacey Holgate, 9, of coningsby, pressing apples with volunteer gardeners Andrew Rowland, Jamielah Lockwood and Lesley Gates.

Experts were also on hand to look at ‘mystery’ apples brought in from visitors’ gardens - to see if they could be identified.

Astrid Gatenby, visitor experience manager at Gunby Hall, said: “‘It was our busiest day of the year so far. It was a really lovely day with apples galore and miles of smiles.”

Gunby Hall is located on the A158 between Spilsby and Skegness, off the Gunby roundabout.

For more photos from the Apple Day visit us online at www.skegnessstandard.co.uk

Peter Leslie of Dunston with his wooden home and kitchen ware.

Fruit growing consultant and horticultural speaker Trevor Rogers, left, indentifying the variety of apple for Sylvia and Maurice Bradbury of Old Bolingbroke.

Senior gardener at Gunby Hall Clive Ironmonger with apples from within Gunby Hall gardens.

Beryl Damms, Pam Allott and Coral Collins with one of the many apple trees at Gunby Hall and Gardens

Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby with a flower arrangement that includes apples.