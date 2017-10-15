Console Corner: Best gaming month for a decade looms large

Gamers are set for what looks like the best month of releases in a decade from Tuesday (October 17).

No fewer than 17 potentially top titles launch between October 17 and November 17 across PlayStation 4, XBox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

An exciting and costly month for gamers with a little something for all ages and tastes. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

It is difficult to say which will be the star release but - based on the reception it received at the recent EGX games exhibition at the NEC - brand new Super Mario Odyssey looks an early favourite for that honour.

It all kicks off on Tuesday with the release of four games; Gran Turismo Sport (PS4), Rogue Trooper Redux, South Park: The Fractured But Whole and WWE 2K18 (all formats).

GT is the undoubted pick of that particular crop and was another to receive plenty of attention and praise at EGX with a return to its arcadey roots.

Another four hit our machines between October 19 and 24 with something for everyone as Age Of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC), Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch), Destiny 2 (PC) and Just Dance 2018 (all) land.

Three days later on October 27 comes the big one as the long-awaited Super Mario Odyssey finally arrives on Switch and on the same day we also get Assassin’s Creed Origins (all) and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (all).

As if that wasn’t enough you get a week to make hay before the hotly anticipated Call of Duty: WWII (all) strikes on November 3 followed by Super Lucky’s Tale (Xbox One) on November 7 and Need for Speed: Payback (all) on November 10.

It’s not done there, though, as Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (all) comes out three days later on November 13 before The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch) on the 17th and another eagerly awaited title Star Wars Battlefront II - complete with a story mode AT LAST - on all formats on the same day.

And breathe!

So there you have it an exciting and costly month for gamers with a little something for all ages and tastes.