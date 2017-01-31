Classic car enthusiasts wanted

A classic car fan new to Skegness is hoping to establish a social group for those in the area who share his passion.

Graham Ruffle, 65, and his partner moved to the coast from Northamptonshire following his retirement in September last year.

Since coming to the area, Graham says he has seen a number of classic cars, but been unable to find a group meeting locally for owners of such vehicles.

As a result, he is hoping to establish a social group for the area’s classic car enthusiasts.

“Depending on the response we get it is hoped to run the event on a monthly basis,” he said. Graham said the meets would be a ‘general get-together’.

“I have had discussions with a local venue who are keen to be part of the event which is planned to start in early March,” he added.

Anyone interested is asked to look out for posters appearing soon in the area or contact Graham on 07922 173238 or graham.ruffle@hotmail.co.uk